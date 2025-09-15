Left Menu

South Korea to fine companies up to 5% of profit for recurring fatal accidents, ministry says

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 15-09-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 11:25 IST
South Korea will introduce a new industrial safety regulation that will fine companies with more than three workers dying from accidents at work up to 5% of operating profit, the labour ministry said on Monday.

The government will also revise industrial safety law to strip construction companies, which are repeatedly ordered to suspend work due to fatal accidents, of their licences, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

