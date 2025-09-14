Turning Point in US-South Korea Relations After Georgia Immigration Raid
A senior U.S. diplomat has expressed regret concerning an immigration raid in Georgia, which detained numerous South Korean workers, suggesting the event could serve as a catalyst for strengthening ties between the U.S. and South Korea. This sentiment was echoed during a meeting in Seoul, according to South Korea's foreign ministry.
First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo urged Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau to initiate talks on subsequent measures, particularly a new visa category, aligning with President Trump's interest in the case. Trump's previous suggestion that the detained Koreans could remain in the U.S. reflects growing communication.
Landau highlighted the need for expedited consultations to ensure suitable visas for Korean workers, recognizing their vital role in bolstering U.S. manufacturing. The incident underscores the importance of clear visa guidelines amidst substantial Korean investment in U.S. business ventures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
