UP minister Sanjay Nishad escapes unhurt after car hits cow in Ballia

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 15-09-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 18:24 IST
Nishad Party president and Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad on Monday escaped unhurt after his car hit a cow on the Fefna-Rasra road here, police said.

Local SHO Yogendra Bahadur Singh said the accident took place around 3 pm near Ramnagar village when Nishad was travelling from the Ballia district headquarters to attend a party programme in Rasra.

The left side of the minister's car was damaged in the collision, the SHO said, adding that Nishad and three others present in the vehicle escaped unharmed.

