Delhi Traffic Police removes over 300 people obstructing roads from intersections in special drive

The Delhi Traffic Police has removed more than 300 people, including beggars, vagabonds, hawkers and transgenders, from major intersections as part of a special drive to ensure smooth traffic movement and road safety, officials said on Monday.

The drive, conducted by Zone 2 of the Traffic Police in coordination with local police and other agencies, was launched on September 11 on the directions of Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, they said.

According to officials, during the checks at intersections, 166 beggars, 82 vagabonds, 54 transgenders and 23 hawkers were found to be obstructing traffic and creating unsafe conditions for road users. Necessary action was taken to remove them in collaboration with civic bodies and welfare organisations.

"Alongside enforcement, the police has requested the concerned agencies to prepare appropriate rehabilitation and support measures so that affected individuals may not be compelled to return to roads for begging, hawking, or loitering," said Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic (Zone 2), Dinesh Kumar Gupta in an official statement.

The traffic police said the campaign is ongoing and will continue in the coming days.

