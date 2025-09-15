Left Menu

Delhi Traffic Police removes over 300 people obstructing roads from intersections in special drive

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 20:18 IST
Delhi Traffic Police removes over 300 people obstructing roads from intersections in special drive
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Traffic Police has removed more than 300 people, including beggars, vagabonds, hawkers and transgenders, from major intersections as part of a special drive to ensure smooth traffic movement and road safety, officials said on Monday.

The drive, conducted by Zone 2 of the Traffic Police in coordination with local police and other agencies, was launched on September 11 on the directions of Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, they said.

According to officials, during the checks at intersections, 166 beggars, 82 vagabonds, 54 transgenders and 23 hawkers were found to be obstructing traffic and creating unsafe conditions for road users. Necessary action was taken to remove them in collaboration with civic bodies and welfare organisations.

"Alongside enforcement, the police has requested the concerned agencies to prepare appropriate rehabilitation and support measures so that affected individuals may not be compelled to return to roads for begging, hawking, or loitering," said Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic (Zone 2), Dinesh Kumar Gupta in an official statement.

The traffic police said the campaign is ongoing and will continue in the coming days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gulf leaders call defence meeting in Doha after Israeli strike

Gulf leaders call defence meeting in Doha after Israeli strike

 Global
2
BMW crash puts focus back on Delhi’s road safety record

BMW crash puts focus back on Delhi’s road safety record

 India
3
Man held for duping ex-Army officer of Rs 78 lakh in 'digital arrest' scam

Man held for duping ex-Army officer of Rs 78 lakh in 'digital arrest' scam

 India
4
Punjab CM announces monitoring committees to supervise village development works

Punjab CM announces monitoring committees to supervise village development w...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025