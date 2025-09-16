Left Menu

China says "took control measures" against Philippine ships at disputed shoal

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-09-2025 05:56 IST | Created: 16-09-2025 05:56 IST
China says "took control measures" against Philippine ships at disputed shoal
  • Country:
  • China

China's coast guard said on Tuesday that it had "taken control measures" against a number of official Philippine vessels at the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, accusing them of "operating illegally." Scarborough Shoal, which Beijing calls Huangyan Island and which is known in the Philippines as the Panatag Shoal, has long been a flashpoint in the dispute between Beijing and Manila over sovereignty and fishing access in the South China Sea, a conduit for more than $3 trillion of annual ship-borne commerce.

The Philippines embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malawi votes amid economic downturn and leadership discontent

Malawi votes amid economic downturn and leadership discontent

 Malawi
2
UPDATE 1-Trump administration orders Delta, Aeromexico to end joint venture by January 1

UPDATE 1-Trump administration orders Delta, Aeromexico to end joint venture ...

 Global
3
Eastern Orthodox leader on US visit to meet with Trump and receive award

Eastern Orthodox leader on US visit to meet with Trump and receive award

 United States
4
REFILE-UPDATE 1-EXCLUSIVE-No evidence of primary residence violation by Fed Gov Lisa Cook, says Michigan official

REFILE-UPDATE 1-EXCLUSIVE-No evidence of primary residence violation by Fed ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025