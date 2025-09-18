The Lifestyle Choices of India's Elite: Unveiling Wealth and Preferences
A survey of wealthy Indians shows over a third avoid alcohol, preferring whiskey, red wine, and champagne. The UPI leads as the preferred payment method, outranking cash and cards. India hosts 8.71 lakh millionaire households, prominently in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Maharashtra, highlighting wealth concentration in finance and industry.
A recent survey has revealed lifestyle preferences among India's affluent, with over a third choosing to abstain from alcohol. Whiskey remains the top choice for those who drink, while red wine and champagne follow behind.
The survey, conducted among individuals with a net worth exceeding Rs 8.5 crore, also showcased a significant shift in payment preferences. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) emerged as the leading mode, surpassing traditional options like cash and cards.
The Mercedes-Benz Hurun India Wealth Report 2025 highlights the wealth distribution within India, identifying Mumbai as the 'Millionaire Capital' and Maharashtra as the state with the highest number of millionaire households.
