The Lifestyle Choices of India's Elite: Unveiling Wealth and Preferences

A recent survey has revealed lifestyle preferences among India's affluent, with over a third choosing to abstain from alcohol. Whiskey remains the top choice for those who drink, while red wine and champagne follow behind.

The survey, conducted among individuals with a net worth exceeding Rs 8.5 crore, also showcased a significant shift in payment preferences. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) emerged as the leading mode, surpassing traditional options like cash and cards.

The Mercedes-Benz Hurun India Wealth Report 2025 highlights the wealth distribution within India, identifying Mumbai as the 'Millionaire Capital' and Maharashtra as the state with the highest number of millionaire households.

(With inputs from agencies.)