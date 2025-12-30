Seat-Sharing Discontent: BJP MLC Meets RPI Leader Amid BMC Election Tensions

In a significant political development, BJP MLC Pravin Darekar held a meeting with Republican Party of India (Athawale) chief and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale in Mumbai, amid escalating tensions within the Mahayuti alliance over seat-sharing arrangements for the forthcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

The meeting followed earlier expressions of dissatisfaction by Athawale concerning the allocation of seats among alliance members for the civic polls. Darekar conveyed a message from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, emphasizing efforts to address RPI's concerns. Athawale revealed that their 39 nominees had already submitted nomination papers, highlighting the urgency of resolving the disagreement.

Alongside addressing issues with the BJP, Athawale expressed willingness to engage with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to explore possibilities within Shiv Sena's quota. He emphasized that a fair resolution was needed for the alliance to proceed united. Meanwhile, Athawale criticized the BJP and Shiv Sena's reunion for marginalizing his party, which holds substantial influence in Mumbai.