Airplane Panic: Passenger Caught Smoking Onboard

A passenger, Mohammad Nasir, was detained for smoking in the lavatory during a Dammam-Lucknow IndiGo flight, causing panic. Despite aviation rules prohibiting in-flight smoking, Nasir, unable to resist the urge, lit a cigarette. Upon landing, he faced legal action and was released post-formalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-09-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 21:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A passenger onboard an IndiGo flight bound for Lucknow found himself in police custody after breaking aviation regulations by smoking inside the aircraft's lavatory.

The incident alarmed other passengers and crew when smoke emanated from the restroom, prompting swift action as the flight arrived in Lucknow.

The individual, identified as Mohammad Nasir, was released after complying with legal procedures, admitting he smoked due to an uncontrollable urge despite knowing the risks and rules associated with such behavior.

