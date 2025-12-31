Left Menu

Nightmare in Haryana: Safety of Women Under Scrutiny

A woman was brutally gang-raped in a moving van in Haryana, reigniting public outrage similar to the Nirbhaya case. The accused have been arrested, but the incident raises serious concerns over women's safety. The state Congress President blamed the BJP-led government for eroding law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 31-12-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 19:01 IST
Nightmare in Haryana: Safety of Women Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A harrowing incident in Haryana has raised fresh alarm over women's safety as a woman was reportedly gang-raped in a moving van. The incident occurred during the early hours on a desolate road between Gurgaon and Faridabad, sparking comparisons to the infamous Nirbhaya case from December 2012.

According to local police in Faridabad, two men, who are now in custody, offered the victim a lift but diverted towards Gurugram and assaulted her. She suffered severe injuries and was thrown from the vehicle, requiring hospitalization due to significant head and facial trauma. The case has renewed criticisms of law enforcement.

The state Congress President criticized the BJP-led Haryana government for failing to ensure women's safety. He called for a fast-track trial and additional security measures for the victim. The statement emphasized a lack of law and order in the state and demanded accountability from responsible officials.

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Drones Ignite Blaze at Russian Oil Depot

Ukrainian Drones Ignite Blaze at Russian Oil Depot

 Global
2
AIADMK Readies for Tamil Nadu Polls: A Rallying Call from Palaniswami

AIADMK Readies for Tamil Nadu Polls: A Rallying Call from Palaniswami

 India
3
The Unseen Devastation: Israel's Innovative Use of APCs in Gaza

The Unseen Devastation: Israel's Innovative Use of APCs in Gaza

 Global
4
Oyo's Parent Firm Prism Eyes IPO: A Rs 6,650 Crore Bid for Market Expansion

Oyo's Parent Firm Prism Eyes IPO: A Rs 6,650 Crore Bid for Market Expansion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025