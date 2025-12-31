Nightmare in Haryana: Safety of Women Under Scrutiny

A harrowing incident in Haryana has raised fresh alarm over women's safety as a woman was reportedly gang-raped in a moving van. The incident occurred during the early hours on a desolate road between Gurgaon and Faridabad, sparking comparisons to the infamous Nirbhaya case from December 2012.

According to local police in Faridabad, two men, who are now in custody, offered the victim a lift but diverted towards Gurugram and assaulted her. She suffered severe injuries and was thrown from the vehicle, requiring hospitalization due to significant head and facial trauma. The case has renewed criticisms of law enforcement.

The state Congress President criticized the BJP-led Haryana government for failing to ensure women's safety. He called for a fast-track trial and additional security measures for the victim. The statement emphasized a lack of law and order in the state and demanded accountability from responsible officials.