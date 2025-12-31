Left Menu

Passenger Alleges Fungal Infection from Akasa Air Flight

A passenger, Jahanvi Tripathi, claimed she developed a fungal infection after a flight with Akasa Air due to poor seat hygiene. Akasa Air states they're examining the situation, reiterating their commitment to strict cleanliness and safety standards.

Updated: 31-12-2025 21:18 IST
A passenger, Jahanvi Tripathi, reported developing a fungal infection after traveling on an Akasa Air flight, citing unhygienic seat conditions as the cause. Tripathi shared her experience and pictures of her swollen legs on LinkedIn, prompting the airline to investigate the matter.

Akasa Air issued a statement acknowledging the complaint and confirming that they are in contact with the passenger to gather more information regarding the incident. The airline emphasized its adherence to rigorous cleanliness and safety protocols across its fleet.

The passenger traveled from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad on December 26. The account has raised concerns about airline hygiene practices, prompting scrutiny of in-flight cleanliness amid increased health awareness among travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

