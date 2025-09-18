Left Menu

France Erupts: Nationwide Protests Demand Fair Budget Amidst Government Tension

Hundreds of thousands protested in France against austerity measures, pressuring President Macron and Prime Minister Lecornu to revise upcoming budget cuts. Unions demand increased public service spending and tax hikes for the wealthy. The protests saw widespread participation from various professional sectors, leading to disruptions nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:38 IST
France Erupts: Nationwide Protests Demand Fair Budget Amidst Government Tension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France witnessed massive anti-austerity protests on Thursday as hundreds of thousands took to the streets, urging President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu to reconsider planned budget cuts.

The protests saw widespread participation, with teachers, train drivers, and hospital staff joining the strike, while teenagers briefly blocked numerous high schools. Union leaders demand the reversal of the previous administration's unpopular fiscal policies, advocating for increased public service funding and higher taxes on the wealthy.

The strikes and marches, which involved an estimated one million participants according to union figures, put pressure on Lecornu, who is challenged with drafting a new budget amidst a politically divided Parliament. The demonstrations led to scattered clashes, arrests, and transport disruptions across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamchatka's Earthquake Reverberates: Tremors and Tsunami Threats

Kamchatka's Earthquake Reverberates: Tremors and Tsunami Threats

 Global
2
Tragic Train Mishap in Salempur: Man's Fatal Leap

Tragic Train Mishap in Salempur: Man's Fatal Leap

 India
3
Kerala Assembly Walkout Over Missing Sabarimala Gold

Kerala Assembly Walkout Over Missing Sabarimala Gold

 India
4
GST Slashed to Boost Farm Mechanization: Ministers Urge Direct Farmer Benefits

GST Slashed to Boost Farm Mechanization: Ministers Urge Direct Farmer Benefi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025