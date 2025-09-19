Bridging the Gap: Industry and Government Collaborate at IFQM Symposium

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called on the industry to collaborate with the government in tackling human resource shortages and seizing digital opportunities. In her remarks at the IFQM Symposium in New Delhi, she stressed the need for continuous dialogue and reconfirmed government's alignment with industry goals.

The symposium, which focused on making India competitive in global markets through quality and innovation, featured industry leaders like Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran. Discussions centered on how India can solidify its role in international supply chains, especially through MSMEs.

With over 60 experiential learning solutions being developed, IFQM is enhancing industry-academia partnerships to produce a skilled workforce. This initiative aims to transform Indian businesses, making them globally competitive by emphasizing innovation and quality excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)