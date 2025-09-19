Left Menu

L&T Technology Services Joins MIT Media Lab to Pioneer AI Innovation

L&T Technology Services has announced a multi-year membership with the MIT Media Lab to explore advancements in AI, aiming for transformative innovation in mobility, sustainability, and technology. This collaboration strengthens LTTS's commitment to engineering excellence by linking their expertise with the Media Lab's interdisciplinary research environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston (Massachusetts) / Edison (New Jersey) | Updated: 19-09-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 10:57 IST
L&T Technology Services Joins MIT Media Lab to Pioneer AI Innovation
L&T Technology Services Joins the MIT Media Lab to Collaborate on AI-Led Innovations. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

L&T Technology Services, a global leader in AI and engineering services, has cemented a multi-year membership with the prestigious MIT Media Lab. This partnership aims to spearhead innovation in artificial intelligence, focusing on mobility, sustainability, and technology.

Through this collaboration, LTTS will immerse itself in the Media Lab's interdisciplinary ecosystem, known for bridging the gap between academia and industry leaders. Together, they plan to explore groundbreaking engineering solutions, including smarter mobility systems and sustainable infrastructure.

LTTS CEO Amit Chadha emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating it aligns with their goal of shaping industry futures through advanced AI applications. The collaboration opens avenues for both organizations to engage in initiatives that address worldwide mobility and sustainability challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
From Distress to Reunion: A Journey of Hope

From Distress to Reunion: A Journey of Hope

 India
2
Gold Bounces Back: Global Cues Push Prices Higher

Gold Bounces Back: Global Cues Push Prices Higher

 India
3
Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Vote Chori': Takes Aim at Election Watchdog

Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Vote Chori': Takes Aim at Election Watchdog

 India
4
Is it OK to sit on public toilet seats?

Is it OK to sit on public toilet seats?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025