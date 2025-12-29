Innovative Milestones: The 3rd India ITME Technical Awards 2025 Celebrate Textile Engineering Excellence

The India International Textile Machinery Exhibitions Society hosted the 3rd edition of the ITME Technical Awards 2025 in Mumbai, cementing a significant milestone for India's textile engineering industry.

Leaders from across the industry, including policymakers and technologists, convened under the stewardship of Mr. Ketan Sanghvi, Chairman of India ITME Society. The event celebrated groundbreaking contributions in textile engineering, innovation, and sustainability.

Steered by support from the Ministry of Textiles, the event emphasized the importance of merging tradition with modern technology to foster inclusive growth. Key industry figures shared insights into the future of textiles, reaffirming the critical role of innovation and technical excellence for the sector's advancement.

