Schloss Bangalore Rebrands to Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts

In a strategic move approved by shareholders, Schloss Bangalore will undergo a rebranding, adopting the new name, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Limited. The decision came after the first Annual General Meeting (AGM) since the company's listing on the stock exchanges, as reported in an exchange filing on Friday.

The name change is contingent upon receiving necessary approvals from various regulatory bodies, including the Registrar of Companies. These approvals are essential to ensure compliance with legal standards and facilitate a smooth transition to the new brand identity.

The company's memorandum and articles of association will also be updated to reflect the name change, aligning its legal documentation with the new corporate identity. This marks a significant transition for the entity in its business trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)