Left Menu

ITC Ltd: Unwavering Investment in Nepal Amidst Challenges

ITC Ltd remains committed to its long-term investment plans in Nepal despite recent unrest. Chairman Sanjiv Puri emphasized adapting to global uncertainties. Expansion in FMCG and hotels continues. Puri highlighted adapting to disruptions, the impact of geopolitics, and climate change on operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:02 IST
ITC Ltd: Unwavering Investment in Nepal Amidst Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ITC Ltd, a diversified conglomerate, reiterated its commitment to long-term investment plans in Nepal, disregarding the recent unrest in the region.

Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri confirmed that the company's expansion trajectory in fast-moving consumer goods and the hospitality sector remains unchanged.

Puri addressed the geopolitical and climatic challenges businesses face today, emphasizing the need for corporations to adapt to the complex landscape characterized by turbulence and rapid change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala government will spend Rs 718.17 crore on development of Sabarimala-Sannidhanam: CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Global Ayyappa Sangam.

Kerala government will spend Rs 718.17 crore on development of Sabarimala-Sa...

 India
2
Hezbollah Calls for Saudi Alliance Against Israel Amid Rising Tensions

Hezbollah Calls for Saudi Alliance Against Israel Amid Rising Tensions

 Lebanon
3
Kejriwal Condemns BJP's Security Lapses Amid Delhi's School Bomb Threats

Kejriwal Condemns BJP's Security Lapses Amid Delhi's School Bomb Threats

 India
4
Dunith Wellalage Returns for Super Four Match After Father's Passing

Dunith Wellalage Returns for Super Four Match After Father's Passing

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025