ITC Ltd: Unwavering Investment in Nepal Amidst Challenges

ITC Ltd, a diversified conglomerate, reiterated its commitment to long-term investment plans in Nepal, disregarding the recent unrest in the region.

Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri confirmed that the company's expansion trajectory in fast-moving consumer goods and the hospitality sector remains unchanged.

Puri addressed the geopolitical and climatic challenges businesses face today, emphasizing the need for corporations to adapt to the complex landscape characterized by turbulence and rapid change.

(With inputs from agencies.)