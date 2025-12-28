Puducherry's New Year Tourist Surge: Roads, Hotels, and Nostalgia
Puducherry faces heavy traffic as New Year's Eve draws near, with an influx of tourists causing congestion and challenges for motorists and sanitation workers. Hotels are packed, and VIP visits like the Vice President's contribute to the traffic stress. Franco-Tamil architecture remains a key attraction.
As New Year's Eve approaches, Puducherry, a former French colonial enclave, is witnessing a remarkable surge in tourism from across India.
Traffic congestion has become a severe issue due to increased vehicular influx, with both cars and two-wheelers struggling to navigate the crowded streets.
The unique Franco-Tamil architecture continues to captivate tourists, while the local hospitality sector sees a rise in bookings compared to last year.
