Puducherry's New Year Tourist Surge: Roads, Hotels, and Nostalgia

As New Year's Eve approaches, Puducherry, a former French colonial enclave, is witnessing a remarkable surge in tourism from across India.

Traffic congestion has become a severe issue due to increased vehicular influx, with both cars and two-wheelers struggling to navigate the crowded streets.

The unique Franco-Tamil architecture continues to captivate tourists, while the local hospitality sector sees a rise in bookings compared to last year.

