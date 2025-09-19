European Markets: Bank Decisions Shape Uneventful Week

Despite an eventful week marked by crucial central bank decisions, European shares ended largely unchanged on Friday. The U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates drove sentiment, although gains were not broadly reflected across all sectors.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended slightly down at 554.81 points. Notably, the European banks index saw a recovery, up by 1.26%, while tech stocks continued their positive trajectory, buoyed by the recent $5 billion Intel-Nvidia deal.

Energy and media stocks experienced declines, influenced by falls in oil prices and advertising pressures, respectively. Investors remain cautious amid concerns over high European sovereign debt and U.S. tariffs, even as some regions prepare for increased fiscal spending.