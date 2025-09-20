Trump Backs Historic $85 Billion Rail Merger

U.S. President Donald Trump endorsed the proposed $85 billion merger between Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern on Friday, describing it as a beneficial move. The potential union could reshape the American freight rail industry by forming a singular coast-to-coast network, although it awaits regulatory approval amid significant competition concerns.

The historic merger, announced in July, could face substantial opposition from both rivals and shippers fearful of diminished competition. Trump's support might expedite the regulatory review, setting a pivot in U.S. rail industry operations by eliminating interchange delays and streamlining processes.

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern are major players in the U.S. rail sector, dominating operations in the West and East respectively. The merger would challenge current market dynamics, with only BNSF Railway and CSX Corp remaining as standalone major carriers. In a related move, the White House has nominated new members to the Surface Transportation Board, underscoring the administration's focus on transportation policy.