Ayurveda and Modern Nutrition Converge in India's Evolving Wellness Sector

As urban lifestyles evolve and preventive healthcare gains traction, Ayurveda and nutrition experts see significant opportunities for practitioners in both metropolitan and smaller Indian cities. India's traditional nutrition systems are collaborating with global brands, fostering a blend of ancient wisdom and modern solutions in response to rising consumer demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 18:02 IST
An Ayurveda and nutrition product stall at World Food India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a rapidly evolving urban landscape, the growing trend towards preventive healthcare is creating opportunities for Ayurveda and nutrition experts. During a panel discussion titled 'Awaken Your Day with Ayurvedic Wisdom', organized by the Almond Board of California, industry leaders highlighted the shift from curative to preventive care among urban consumers.

Dr. Madhumitha Krishnan, an Ayurveda consultant, noted a clear change in client attitudes toward prevention over treatment. As global wellness brands enter India, traditional Indian nutrition practices are forming alliances with international players, reflecting a rising popularity across the nation.

This trend extends beyond metropolitan hubs to tier-2 and tier-3 cities, where increasing disposable incomes and digital access are boosting interest in preventive measures and Ayurveda. Smaller cities, closely connected to traditional practices, look to validate age-old methods through practitioners like Ayurveda, Unani, and Siddha.

Nutritionist Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head of Dietetics at Max Healthcare, emphasized the growing demand for Ayurveda-based solutions. Last September, the Ministry of Ayush promoted India's traditional medicine systems via the Ayush Pavilion at World Food India, showcasing 'Ayurveda Aahar'—a concept merging traditional and modern dietary approaches.

Global attention is drawn to these initiatives as private and public sector collaborations intensify, further fueling the sector's expansion. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

