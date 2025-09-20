Left Menu

Protests Halt Trains: Passengers Stranded Across Jharkhand

Rail blockades by the Kurmi community demanding ST status have stranded hundreds in Jharkhand, impacting train services. Passengers, including a 61-year-old woman heading to Pune, express frustration over delays. Authorities attempt alternative arrangements amidst the ongoing protests at multiple stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 20-09-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 18:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Protests by the Kurmi community have led to a major disruption in train services across Jharkhand, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded. The community is demanding inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, leading them to stage rail blockades at various key stations.

Among the affected passengers is Maloti Ghosh, a 61-year-old grandmother, who is trying to reach Pune where her ailing daughter awaits her. With no clear end to the protest, Ghosh voices her concerns, urging the demonstrators to allow trains to proceed so she can tend to her daughter and grandchildren.

Railway officials have stated that several trains, including the Tata–Patna Vande Bharat Express, have been cancelled or diverted due to the ongoing interruptions. Efforts are being made to provide alternative solutions for displaced passengers, as tensions continue to rise at affected stations.

