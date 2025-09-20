Rail Neer Price Cut: Affordable Hydration on the Tracks

The Railway Board has taken a significant step to reduce the cost of its packaged drinking water, Rail Neer, by Re 1 per bottle, ensuring more affordable hydration for travelers.

A circular issued recently directed zonal railways and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to implement the new pricing, lowering the cost of one-litre bottles from Rs 15 to Rs 14 and 500 ml bottles from Rs 10 to Rs 9.

These changes, which also affect other approved brands on railway premises and trains, will come into effect on September 22, marking a forward move in customer-friendly practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)