India Targets Global Ecolabel for Lakshadweep's Sustainable Tuna Fisheries

Union Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh announced a strategic move to secure a global ecolabel for Lakshadweep's tuna fisheries, aiming to enhance sustainability and boost market access.

Speaking at a Kochi meeting, Singh highlighted certification as pivotal for leveraging the region's low-impact fishing methods to secure premium prices and benefit local communities.

The focus extends to promoting seaweed farming and ornamental fisheries, with future plans for investment promotion events. The initiative hopes to bolster Lakshadweep's economy while contributing to the broader national economic landscape.