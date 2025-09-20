Left Menu

India Targets Global Ecolabel for Lakshadweep's Sustainable Tuna Fisheries

Union Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh plans to secure a global ecolabel for Lakshadweep's tuna fisheries, focusing on sustainable practices and market access. Certification could boost prices for eco-certified products, benefiting local fishers. Initiatives also include promoting seaweed farming and ornamental fisheries for economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 20-09-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 20:54 IST
India Targets Global Ecolabel for Lakshadweep's Sustainable Tuna Fisheries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh announced a strategic move to secure a global ecolabel for Lakshadweep's tuna fisheries, aiming to enhance sustainability and boost market access.

Speaking at a Kochi meeting, Singh highlighted certification as pivotal for leveraging the region's low-impact fishing methods to secure premium prices and benefit local communities.

The focus extends to promoting seaweed farming and ornamental fisheries, with future plans for investment promotion events. The initiative hopes to bolster Lakshadweep's economy while contributing to the broader national economic landscape.

TRENDING

1
Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Relief Sparks Hope Among Professionals

Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Relief Sparks Hope Among Professionals

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Stance on Bagram Air Base: A Geopolitical Flashpoint

Trump's Bold Stance on Bagram Air Base: A Geopolitical Flashpoint

 Global
3
March for Democracy: A Journey of Unity and Accountability

March for Democracy: A Journey of Unity and Accountability

 United States
4
Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path to Democracy?

Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path...

 Guinea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025