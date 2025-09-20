Cyberattack Disrupts European Airports: Flights Delayed and Canceled
A cyberattack targeting Collins Aerospace has disrupted check-in and boarding operations at major European airports, including London's Heathrow, causing flight delays and cancellations. The attack is part of a growing trend of sophisticated cyber threats affecting various sectors. Authorities are investigating the incident, while affected airports resort to manual check-ins.
On Saturday, a cyberattack on Collins Aerospace disrupted check-in and boarding systems at several major European airports, including London's Heathrow. This incident caused significant flight delays and numerous cancellations, marking the latest occurrence in an escalating pattern of sophisticated cyberattacks impacting industries worldwide.
The airports affected included Brussels, Berlin, Dublin, and Cork. Collins Aerospace's parent company, RTX, confirmed the cyber-related disruption to its MUSE software, affecting electronic customer check-in and baggage drop systems. Manual check-in operations were temporarily adopted to mitigate the impact, while investigations into the attack's origins continued.
Aviation data from Cirium highlighted 29 cancellations at Heathrow, Berlin, and Brussels, with airport websites reporting extensive delays. As authorities, including Britain's National Cyber Security Centre, work to understand the full impact, the incident underscores the vulnerability of digital infrastructure in the aviation sector, presenting efficiency as a potential point of failure.
