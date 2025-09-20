Left Menu

Cyberattack Disrupts Half of Flights at Brussels Airport

A cyberattack has forced Brussels Airport to cancel half of its Sunday flights. This precautionary measure is aimed at preventing long queues and last-minute cancellations. The disruption follows similar attacks on other European airports.

Updated: 20-09-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 22:19 IST
Brussels Airport announced that half of its departing flights scheduled for Sunday will be cancelled. This is a result of continued disruption caused by a cyberattack that has affected multiple European airports.

The airport has requested airlines to cancel half of the scheduled outgoing flights on Sunday, September 21. This measure is intended to alleviate passenger congestion and avoid last-minute cancellations, according to a spokesperson for the Belgian airport.

The cyberattack is part of a broader pattern affecting several airports across Europe, causing significant disruptions in air travel.

