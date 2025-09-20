European Airports Crippled by Cyberattack: Travel Chaos in the Skies

A cyberattack targeting MUSE software at Collins Aerospace has severely impacted operations at major European airports, including London's Heathrow. The incident led to widespread flight delays, cancellations, and frustrations for travelers. Heathrow, Brussels, and Berlin airports were among the hardest hit, with 29 flight disruptions reported by Saturday morning.

The affected airports reported the issue as linked to electronic customer check-in and baggage drop systems, forcing reliance on manual procedures. Despite assurances from RTX, Collins Aerospace's parent company, of ongoing efforts to resolve the problem, passengers faced significant inconveniences.

This cybersecurity breach illustrates the interconnected vulnerabilities in air travel networks. The disruption prompted officials to advise passengers to confirm flights with airlines before traveling and raised concerns over digital sabotage threats. British and German cyber defense units are actively involved in investigating the attack's origins.

(With inputs from agencies.)