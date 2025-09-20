Left Menu

European Airports Crippled by Cyberattack: Travel Chaos in the Skies

A cyberattack on MUSE software by Collins Aerospace disrupted check-in and boarding at major European airports, leading to flight delays and cancellations. Heathrow, Berlin, and Brussels airports were severely affected, revealing vulnerabilities in the air travel digital ecosystem. Authorities are investigating the source of the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 23:05 IST
European Airports Crippled by Cyberattack: Travel Chaos in the Skies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A cyberattack targeting MUSE software at Collins Aerospace has severely impacted operations at major European airports, including London's Heathrow. The incident led to widespread flight delays, cancellations, and frustrations for travelers. Heathrow, Brussels, and Berlin airports were among the hardest hit, with 29 flight disruptions reported by Saturday morning.

The affected airports reported the issue as linked to electronic customer check-in and baggage drop systems, forcing reliance on manual procedures. Despite assurances from RTX, Collins Aerospace's parent company, of ongoing efforts to resolve the problem, passengers faced significant inconveniences.

This cybersecurity breach illustrates the interconnected vulnerabilities in air travel networks. The disruption prompted officials to advise passengers to confirm flights with airlines before traveling and raised concerns over digital sabotage threats. British and German cyber defense units are actively involved in investigating the attack's origins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Bold Stance on Bagram Air Base: A Geopolitical Flashpoint

Trump's Bold Stance on Bagram Air Base: A Geopolitical Flashpoint

 Global
2
March for Democracy: A Journey of Unity and Accountability

March for Democracy: A Journey of Unity and Accountability

 United States
3
Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path to Democracy?

Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path...

 Guinea
4
Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025