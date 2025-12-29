Dense Fog in Delhi Hinders Air Travel and Escalates Pollution Concerns
The dense fog in Delhi severely impacted air travel, delaying flights and causing diversions at IGI Airport. Visibility reduced to 50 meters, operating under Category-III conditions, leading to significant disruption. Air quality further deteriorated to severe levels, with several areas recording AQI levels above 400.
A thick blanket of fog engulfed Delhi early Monday, causing substantial disruptions at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Visibility plummeted to a mere 50 meters, resulting in extensive flight delays and cancellations. Airlines like IndiGo and Air India issued advisories to alert passengers about the potential for disrupted travel plans.
The airport is currently functioning under Category-III conditions, allowing for safe landings despite the low visibility. Passengers are encouraged to verify their flight status and plan additional travel time to accommodate possible delays. IndiGo emphasized its commitment to monitoring the situation closely and adjusting operations accordingly to maintain safety and order.
Meanwhile, an Air India Express flight from Goa, intended for Delhi, was diverted to Ahmedabad due to the persistent fog, creating overcrowding at Ahmedabad Airport. The fog is forecasted to clear by midday with visibility improving progressively. Efforts are underway by airlines to minimize passenger inconvenience during this weather-induced disruption.
