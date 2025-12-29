Dense Fog in Delhi Hinders Air Travel and Escalates Pollution Concerns

A thick blanket of fog engulfed Delhi early Monday, causing substantial disruptions at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Visibility plummeted to a mere 50 meters, resulting in extensive flight delays and cancellations. Airlines like IndiGo and Air India issued advisories to alert passengers about the potential for disrupted travel plans.

The airport is currently functioning under Category-III conditions, allowing for safe landings despite the low visibility. Passengers are encouraged to verify their flight status and plan additional travel time to accommodate possible delays. IndiGo emphasized its commitment to monitoring the situation closely and adjusting operations accordingly to maintain safety and order.

Meanwhile, an Air India Express flight from Goa, intended for Delhi, was diverted to Ahmedabad due to the persistent fog, creating overcrowding at Ahmedabad Airport. The fog is forecasted to clear by midday with visibility improving progressively. Efforts are underway by airlines to minimize passenger inconvenience during this weather-induced disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)