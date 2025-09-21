Tech Workers Rush Home Amid H-1B Visa Chaos

Panic and confusion ensued as H-1B visa holders from India and China scrambled to return to the U.S. after President Trump announced new visa fees as part of his immigration crackdown. Tech companies sent urgent advisories to their employees to return before the deadline, sparking travel chaos.

In Silicon Valley, alarm spread as Trump's order primarily affected new visa applicants. Some travelers cut their trips short, with incidents of passengers demanding to deplane at San Francisco airport. Videos of the panic circulated on social media, capturing the struggles of those impacted.

Major companies like Microsoft and Amazon reached out to employees, warning of the new visa policy implications. Trump's proclamation represents a significant shift from his previous support for the H-1B program, igniting debates on immigration and employment practices in the tech sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)