Left Menu

Tech Workers Rush Home Amid H-1B Visa Chaos

President Trump's new visa fee announcement triggered panic among H-1B visa holders from India and China, leading to a rush back to the U.S. Tech companies issued urgent memos urging return, causing widespread confusion and disruption. The order targets new applicants, not current visa holders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 11:41 IST
Tech Workers Rush Home Amid H-1B Visa Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Panic and confusion ensued as H-1B visa holders from India and China scrambled to return to the U.S. after President Trump announced new visa fees as part of his immigration crackdown. Tech companies sent urgent advisories to their employees to return before the deadline, sparking travel chaos.

In Silicon Valley, alarm spread as Trump's order primarily affected new visa applicants. Some travelers cut their trips short, with incidents of passengers demanding to deplane at San Francisco airport. Videos of the panic circulated on social media, capturing the struggles of those impacted.

Major companies like Microsoft and Amazon reached out to employees, warning of the new visa policy implications. Trump's proclamation represents a significant shift from his previous support for the H-1B program, igniting debates on immigration and employment practices in the tech sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Cabinet Approves New Initiatives on Policing, Tea Worker Bonuses, and Education Developments

Assam Cabinet Approves New Initiatives on Policing, Tea Worker Bonuses, and ...

 India
2
Honoring Valor: J&K Police Celebrate Heroes

Honoring Valor: J&K Police Celebrate Heroes

 India
3
Historic Shift: UK, Canada, and Australia Acknowledge Palestinian State

Historic Shift: UK, Canada, and Australia Acknowledge Palestinian State

 Global
4
Relief for Existing H-1B Holders Amidst Fee Hike Uncertainty

Relief for Existing H-1B Holders Amidst Fee Hike Uncertainty

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025