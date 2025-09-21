India's Start-Up Surge: Pioneering Economic Growth and Empowerment

Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the crucial need for industry linkages and private sector involvement for sustainable start-ups and economic development in India. During his speech at the Lead Impact Conclave, he emphasized the government's dedication to creating a supportive ecosystem that fosters start-up growth and economic enhancement.

Singh noted that India ranks third globally in start-up innovation, with 1.70 lakh ventures including 60,000 led by women, marking a significant success in agri-entrepreneurship. He urged for increased collaboration between industries and academic institutions to advance in future-relevant areas and research.

The minister predicted a bio-driven economic revolution, promoting bio-fuels and genetically modified crops. He stressed the importance of preparing the youth for leadership roles in a developed India post-2047, underlined by the National Education Policy and initiatives like the purple revolution in J&K, fostering sustainable agri-startups.

(With inputs from agencies.)