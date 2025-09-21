Left Menu

India's Start-Up Surge: Pioneering Economic Growth and Empowerment

Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the critical role of industry linkages and private sector engagement in fostering sustainable start-ups and economic growth in India. Highlighting India's third-place global start-up ranking, he underscored female leadership in agri-entrepreneurship and the emerging bio-driven economic revolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-09-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 18:37 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the crucial need for industry linkages and private sector involvement for sustainable start-ups and economic development in India. During his speech at the Lead Impact Conclave, he emphasized the government's dedication to creating a supportive ecosystem that fosters start-up growth and economic enhancement.

Singh noted that India ranks third globally in start-up innovation, with 1.70 lakh ventures including 60,000 led by women, marking a significant success in agri-entrepreneurship. He urged for increased collaboration between industries and academic institutions to advance in future-relevant areas and research.

The minister predicted a bio-driven economic revolution, promoting bio-fuels and genetically modified crops. He stressed the importance of preparing the youth for leadership roles in a developed India post-2047, underlined by the National Education Policy and initiatives like the purple revolution in J&K, fostering sustainable agri-startups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

