Left Menu

Private Sector Capital: The Catalyst in India's Growth Story

Private companies are urged to invest in India's growth as emphasized by EAC-PM S Mahendra Dev. With a focus on investments and exports, India's economic trajectory looks promising. Strengthening employment quality, leveraging digital technology, and promoting inclusive growth are pivotal. Achieving net-zero target and reducing coal dependency are crucial steps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 18:54 IST
Private Sector Capital: The Catalyst in India's Growth Story
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Urging private companies to play a crucial role in India's economic development, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) member S Mahendra Dev emphasized the significance of investments and exports on Sunday.

Dev highlighted the need to boost formal employment, leveraging India's young workforce and digital technology as strategic advantages.

As India aims for inclusive growth and reducing coal dependency, former NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar advocates promoting natural farming and enhancing state capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Diplomatic Shift: UK, Australia, and Canada Recognize Palestinian State

Historic Diplomatic Shift: UK, Australia, and Canada Recognize Palestinian S...

 United Kingdom
2
NIA Busts Trafficking Network: Two Arrested in West Bengal

NIA Busts Trafficking Network: Two Arrested in West Bengal

 India
3
Rising Tensions: Ukrainian Attacks Escalate in Belgorod and Zaporizhzhia Regions

Rising Tensions: Ukrainian Attacks Escalate in Belgorod and Zaporizhzhia Reg...

 Global
4
Tension over Baltic: NATO Jets Intercept Russian Surveillance

Tension over Baltic: NATO Jets Intercept Russian Surveillance

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025