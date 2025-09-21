Private Sector Capital: The Catalyst in India's Growth Story
Private companies are urged to invest in India's growth as emphasized by EAC-PM S Mahendra Dev. With a focus on investments and exports, India's economic trajectory looks promising. Strengthening employment quality, leveraging digital technology, and promoting inclusive growth are pivotal. Achieving net-zero target and reducing coal dependency are crucial steps.
Urging private companies to play a crucial role in India's economic development, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) member S Mahendra Dev emphasized the significance of investments and exports on Sunday.
Dev highlighted the need to boost formal employment, leveraging India's young workforce and digital technology as strategic advantages.
As India aims for inclusive growth and reducing coal dependency, former NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar advocates promoting natural farming and enhancing state capacity.
