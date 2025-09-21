Private Sector Capital: The Catalyst in India's Growth Story

Urging private companies to play a crucial role in India's economic development, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) member S Mahendra Dev emphasized the significance of investments and exports on Sunday.

Dev highlighted the need to boost formal employment, leveraging India's young workforce and digital technology as strategic advantages.

As India aims for inclusive growth and reducing coal dependency, former NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar advocates promoting natural farming and enhancing state capacity.

