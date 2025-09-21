Stranded Highway: Mizoram's Lifeline in Jeopardy

Several trucks carrying essential commodities to Mizoram are stranded on the National Highway due to the dilapidated condition of the Sairang-Kawnpui stretch, an official stated on Sunday.

NH-306, partly known as NH-6, is Mizoram's main artery, connecting the northeastern state to the rest of India through Assam's Silchar town. The Sairang-Kawnpui section, repaired just months ago, has again deteriorated, hampering the movement of essential goods.

Faced with over 600 trucks stalled by the road's worsening state, Mizoram-based transporters are mulling action. The Mizoram Merchant Association (MIMA) and the Northeast Transporters' Union reached a consensus on Saturday, vowing to cease transport operations during next year's rainy season if the highway remains in its current condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)