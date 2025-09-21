Stranded Highway: Mizoram's Lifeline in Jeopardy
Over 600 trucks carrying essential commodities to Mizoram are stranded due to the poor condition of NH-306/6. The highway serves as Mizoram's primary link with the rest of India via Assam. If the situation persists, transport unions threaten to halt operations during the rainy season next year.
Several trucks carrying essential commodities to Mizoram are stranded on the National Highway due to the dilapidated condition of the Sairang-Kawnpui stretch, an official stated on Sunday.
NH-306, partly known as NH-6, is Mizoram's main artery, connecting the northeastern state to the rest of India through Assam's Silchar town. The Sairang-Kawnpui section, repaired just months ago, has again deteriorated, hampering the movement of essential goods.
Faced with over 600 trucks stalled by the road's worsening state, Mizoram-based transporters are mulling action. The Mizoram Merchant Association (MIMA) and the Northeast Transporters' Union reached a consensus on Saturday, vowing to cease transport operations during next year's rainy season if the highway remains in its current condition.
