Tragic Demise of Aizawl Journalist Raises Concerns

The city of Aizawl is in mourning following the tragic death of journalist Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, who was found deceased in her home on Thursday. According to local police, Fanai, 41, was a respected freelance journalist with ties to several national media outlets.

Her passing comes just months after the loss of her mother in July, and friends and family noted her recent battle with depression. She had been living alone since her mother's death, which reportedly took a toll on her mental well-being.

The alarm was raised when Fanai failed to respond to a Christmas Carol event at her home organized by a local church. Relatives and locals entered the house on Thursday morning, where they discovered her body, with bottles of alcohol found nearby, leading to further speculation about the circumstances of her death.

