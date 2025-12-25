Left Menu

Tragic Demise of Aizawl Journalist Raises Concerns

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, a 41-year-old freelance journalist in Aizawl, was found dead at her home. She had been struggling with depression following her mother's death and lived alone. Concern arose when she missed a local church event on Wednesday night, leading to her discovery on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 25-12-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 15:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The city of Aizawl is in mourning following the tragic death of journalist Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, who was found deceased in her home on Thursday. According to local police, Fanai, 41, was a respected freelance journalist with ties to several national media outlets.

Her passing comes just months after the loss of her mother in July, and friends and family noted her recent battle with depression. She had been living alone since her mother's death, which reportedly took a toll on her mental well-being.

The alarm was raised when Fanai failed to respond to a Christmas Carol event at her home organized by a local church. Relatives and locals entered the house on Thursday morning, where they discovered her body, with bottles of alcohol found nearby, leading to further speculation about the circumstances of her death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

