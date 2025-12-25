Tragic Demise of Aizawl Journalist Raises Concerns
Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, a 41-year-old freelance journalist in Aizawl, was found dead at her home. She had been struggling with depression following her mother's death and lived alone. Concern arose when she missed a local church event on Wednesday night, leading to her discovery on Thursday.
- Country:
- India
The city of Aizawl is in mourning following the tragic death of journalist Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, who was found deceased in her home on Thursday. According to local police, Fanai, 41, was a respected freelance journalist with ties to several national media outlets.
Her passing comes just months after the loss of her mother in July, and friends and family noted her recent battle with depression. She had been living alone since her mother's death, which reportedly took a toll on her mental well-being.
The alarm was raised when Fanai failed to respond to a Christmas Carol event at her home organized by a local church. Relatives and locals entered the house on Thursday morning, where they discovered her body, with bottles of alcohol found nearby, leading to further speculation about the circumstances of her death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Advancing Justice: India's Push for Mediation
CBI to immediately challenge suspension of Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence in Unnao rape case in SC: Officials.
Bengaluru Assault: Social Media Friendship Turns Ugly
Delhi High Court Shakes Up GST, Media, and Local Compliance
New Charges Emerge Against Comedian Russell Brand Amid Ongoing Legal Battle