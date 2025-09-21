Unexpected Detour: Air India Flight Returns to Gate at Heathrow
A Delhi-bound Air India flight returned to Heathrow due to a passenger who did not board despite having a boarding pass. The flight, already delayed by 45 minutes, was further delayed as security protocols were followed to offload the passenger's baggage, ensuring compliance with regulations.
An Air India flight bound for Delhi returned to London's Heathrow Airport on Sunday, just as it was preparing for takeoff.
The disruption occurred because a passenger with a boarding pass failed to board. The flight initially faced a 45-minute delay before taxiing.
Upon realizing the error, the aircraft returned to the gate so security protocols could be enacted, including offloading the passenger's luggage. The passenger had mistakenly ventured into the arrivals area instead of boarding. Despite the delay, the crew adhered to security measures, emphasizing the airline's commitment to compliance.
