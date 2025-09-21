Odisha Lauds Transformative Tax Reforms Driving Economic Growth
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi praised the recent tax reforms initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting their focus on people-centric governance. The reforms, part of a 'GST savings festival' starting at Navratri, aim to simplify taxation, support MSMEs, and boost India's economy.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has commended the transformative tax reforms introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he claims place citizens at the forefront of governance. Majhi expressed Odisha's gratitude to Modi for the visionary changes, which coincide with a 'GST savings festival' starting during Navratri. This initiative, combined with income tax exemptions, offers a 'double bonanza' for citizens.
In a statement following Modi's national address, Majhi emphasized that these reforms signal the beginning of a new era in taxation for India, marked by simplicity, fairness, and transparency. By reducing compliance burdens, empowering micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and stimulating job creation and consumption, these measures aim to fortify the nation's economy.
Majhi further highlighted the reforms' potential to promote Swadeshi initiatives, thereby directly benefiting citizens and driving economic growth. The chief minister's support underscores the reforms' anticipated positive impact on both the local and national economic landscape.
