Early Diwali for Delhi Traders: GST Reforms Bring Cheer
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta lauds GST reforms as a boon for the national economy and inflation relief. Participating in the 'GST Savings Festival', Gupta praises Prime Minister Modi's efforts in tax simplification, boosting Delhi's market spirit and emphasizing support for local industries under the 'Self-Reliant India' initiative.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed optimism for the economy, stating that the new GST reforms are set to invigorate the national economy and mitigate inflationary pressures.
Gupta will headline the 'GST Savings Festival' at Tri Nagar's Totaram Market, expressing gratitude for Prime Minister Modi's initiative to streamline taxation, which she believes has brought festive cheer to Delhi's trade hubs well before Diwali.
She emphasized the benefits of the revised GST structure, highlighting cost reductions in essential commodities and the bolstering of local markets, particularly benefiting small traders and start-ups. Gupta confirmed the Delhi government's dedication to ensuring that these tax benefits reach consumers effectively, supporting Modi's 'Self-Reliant India' campaign through green manufacturing and IT sector development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
