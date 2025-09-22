Visa Fee Frenzy: Chaos Unleashed by Trump's Sudden H-1B Directive

A wave of panic and confusion engulfed H-1B visa holders from India and China after President Donald Trump announced new visa fees, a part of his extensive immigration crackdown. Tech companies urgently instructed employees abroad to rush back before the policy took effect Sunday.

Despite clarifications from the White House that the directive affected only new applicants, many were still left scrambling. Travelers at San Francisco airport, from major corporations, were seen cutting vacations short, fearing they would not be allowed back once the rule was enforced.

Supporters of the H-1B program argue it sources essential talent for tech industries, while proponents of the new policy see it as beneficial for American workers. The administration's approach signals a shift in its stance on immigration, suggesting a protectionist agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)