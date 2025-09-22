Left Menu

Lamborghini Crashes on Mumbai's Coastal Road: A Speeding Mishap

A Lamborghini crashed into a divider on Mumbai's Coastal Road due to suspected wet conditions. The driver, Atish Shah, was unharmed. The incident, shared on social media, has raised questions about the car’s traction capability. Police are investigating for technical faults and rash driving allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-09-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 10:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A high-speed accident involving a Lamborghini on Mumbai's Coastal Road unfolded when the luxury car rammed into a road divider. Fortunately, driver Atish Shah emerged unscathed, officials confirmed Monday.

The crash occurred amid heavy downpour in Mumbai, leading investigators to suspect a wet road as the cause. Eyewitness videos rapidly circulated online, sparking a flurry of concern and debate.

Raymond Ltd Chairman Gautam Singhania questioned the car's performance in adverse conditions. Authorities have involved the Regional Transport Office to thoroughly assess the vehicle for any mechanical issues while proceeding with legal actions for rash driving.

