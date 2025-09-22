Lamborghini Crashes on Mumbai's Coastal Road: A Speeding Mishap

A high-speed accident involving a Lamborghini on Mumbai's Coastal Road unfolded when the luxury car rammed into a road divider. Fortunately, driver Atish Shah emerged unscathed, officials confirmed Monday.

The crash occurred amid heavy downpour in Mumbai, leading investigators to suspect a wet road as the cause. Eyewitness videos rapidly circulated online, sparking a flurry of concern and debate.

Raymond Ltd Chairman Gautam Singhania questioned the car's performance in adverse conditions. Authorities have involved the Regional Transport Office to thoroughly assess the vehicle for any mechanical issues while proceeding with legal actions for rash driving.