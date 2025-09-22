Hyundai Motor Unveils Bold Strategy to Boost EV Sales and Expand Global Footprint

Hyundai Motor Co. has unveiled an ambitious plan to double its hybrid vehicle range and launch region-specific electric vehicles in Europe and India, aiming for a notable boost in sales by at least 30%. The announcement came during the 2025 CEO Investor Day in Manhattan, signaling a strategic shift towards eco-friendly vehicles.

The automaker, responding to pressing challenges such as the U.S. tariff on imported EVs and the 'EV chasm' of sluggish demand, plans to leverage innovative green technologies. Hyundai Motor's President and CEO, Jose Munoz, outlined a roadmap to overcome these hurdles, aiming for an operating margin of up to 9%.

By 2030, Hyundai expects to have increased its hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) lineup from eight to 18 models, spanning diverse segments. It also plans a 60% share of eco-friendly models in its projected 5.55 million global sales, supported by an investing of 77.3 trillion won in R&D and facilities.

Region-specific strategies include launching the Ioniq 3 in Europe next year, a compact sedan in China, and a mini electric SUV in India by 2027. In addition to these, Hyundai intends to introduce an extended-range EV by 2027, which will address range concerns with advanced battery and motor technology.

The Hyundai Motor Group aims to enhance its global manufacturing capabilities, including expanding its U.S. plant capacity and opening new facilities in India and South Korea. This will ensure production scalability and adaptability for its diverse vehicle lineup. The plan also calls for continued development in software-defined vehicles and hydrogen-powered fuel cells.

Hyundai's commitment entails investments worth USD 55.7 billion by 2030. The company has increased its profitability targets, projecting an operating margin increase from the current 6-7% to 8-9% by 2030. Jose Munoz emphasized Hyundai's resilience and capability to lead during uncertain times, as the company continues to diversify and innovate in the global market.

