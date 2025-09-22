H-1B Visa Fee Hike Clarification Brings Relief to Indian IT Sector
Nasscom welcomed the US clarification that the H-1B visa fee increase will affect only new applicants, not current holders or renewals. Indian companies continue reducing H-1B dependency through local hiring in the US. The visa remains crucial for bridging skills gaps, fueling innovation, and driving economic growth.
Nasscom has hailed the US clarification that the increase in H-1B visa fees will only apply to new applicants, alleviating ambiguity around timelines and eligibility for existing holders.
This development alleviates fears about business continuity, as Indian firms operating in the US shift towards local hiring and reduced reliance on H-1B visas.
The industry is investing over USD 1 billion in local talent, and the measures are expected to marginally impact the sector due to preparations for a skilled workforce and local hires.
