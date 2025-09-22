Left Menu

H-1B Visa Fee Hike Clarification Brings Relief to Indian IT Sector

Nasscom welcomed the US clarification that the H-1B visa fee increase will affect only new applicants, not current holders or renewals. Indian companies continue reducing H-1B dependency through local hiring in the US. The visa remains crucial for bridging skills gaps, fueling innovation, and driving economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 10:56 IST
H-1B Visa Fee Hike Clarification Brings Relief to Indian IT Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nasscom has hailed the US clarification that the increase in H-1B visa fees will only apply to new applicants, alleviating ambiguity around timelines and eligibility for existing holders.

This development alleviates fears about business continuity, as Indian firms operating in the US shift towards local hiring and reduced reliance on H-1B visas.

The industry is investing over USD 1 billion in local talent, and the measures are expected to marginally impact the sector due to preparations for a skilled workforce and local hires.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Inmates: Thane Jail's Rehabilitation Success

Empowering Inmates: Thane Jail's Rehabilitation Success

 India
2
PM Narendra Modi unveils infra projects worth Rs 5,125 crore in Arunachal Pradesh.

PM Narendra Modi unveils infra projects worth Rs 5,125 crore in Arunachal Pr...

 India
3
Sweden Boosts Economy with Record Budget Ahead of Election

Sweden Boosts Economy with Record Budget Ahead of Election

 Global
4
Modi Boosts Arunachal Pradesh with Major Infrastructure Investments

Modi Boosts Arunachal Pradesh with Major Infrastructure Investments

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025