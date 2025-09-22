Assam Embraces GST Rate Cuts: A New Era of Savings

In a significant call to action, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged business entities across the state to fully comply with new directives to pass on the benefits of reduced GST rates to consumers. With rationalised rates taking effect, the state can expect savings of over 2.5 lakh crore, which Sarma highlights as a major economic milestone.

Coupled with increased income tax exemptions, these measures are set to stimulate robust savings and consumption, fostering rapid growth in the region. The Chief Minister's announcement comes at a time when Assam boasts historically low inflation, creating an ideal environment for economic expansion and stability.

Sarma reassured residents that retail prices of essential items, particularly food and medicines, will drop significantly. He urged businesses to maximize these benefits with the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ensuring that the economic advantages reach India's poor and middle-class populations effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)