UK's Talent Attraction Drive: Visa Waivers and Global Innovations

The UK government is considering waiving visa fees for top international science and tech talent to attract global experts, especially amid the US's stricter H-1B visa policies. The Global Talent Taskforce, backed by a £54-million fund, aims to solidify the UK's position as a hub for elite talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK's strategy to attract global talent could include a waiver on visa fees, aiming to draw top science and tech professionals, as reported by the Financial Times. The move comes as the US implements tougher H-1B visa regulations, increasing the appeal for experts to relocate to the UK.

Chaired by Prime Minister Keir Starmer's business adviser, the Global Talent Taskforce is backed by a £54-million Global Talent Fund. This initiative seeks to support the arrival of world-class researchers and innovators, demonstrating the UK's dedication to remain at the forefront of global sectors driving economic growth.

Despite opposition from the far-right Reform UK party, which advocates for stricter immigration policies, the UK government maintains that this effort aligns with national strategies to boost high-growth industries and curtail overall migration. Experts cite the benefits of fast-tracking elite talent as crucial for innovation and economic prosperity.

