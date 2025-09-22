Left Menu

Swad Anusar: Decoding India's Culinary Heritage for a Healthier Tomorrow

On Rashtriya Poshan Maah, Swasti launches 'Swad Anusar', a book uniting 49 Indian recipes with insights on food culture, climate resilience, and social norms. The book, initiated by a social media campaign, highlights indigenous knowledge as a tool for climate-smart, inclusive nutrition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:14 IST
Swasti Launches Swad Anusar - A First-of-its-Kind Book on Recipes, Culture, and Nutrition in India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to celebrate Rashtriya Poshan Maah, Swasti's Centre for Strategic Communications for Public Health has unveiled 'Swad Anusar', a book that stitches together 49 traditional recipes from across India. The initiative underscores the relationship between food, culture, and community in fostering a healthier nation.

The book emerges from a campaign launched by Swasti in 2024, with contributions from diverse community members including schoolchildren and farmers. Spearheaded by Kamalkoli Majumdar, Vineha Tatkar, and Shrirupa Sengupta, it not only catalogues recipes but also amplifies the stories and voices behind them, emphasizing food traditions' role in health and resilience.

Ms. Shrirupa Sengupta emphasized the broader implications of nutrition in India, noting that 'Swad Anusar' captures the integral way food connects to climate and culture. The book, structured regionally, weaves narratives of adaptation, resilience, and care, inviting policymakers and communities to rethink nutrition as a cultural and climate advocate.

Latest News

