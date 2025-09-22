Left Menu

Diwali Muhurat Trading: A Symbolic Start to a Prosperous Financial Year

The NSE and BSE stock exchanges will hold a special Muhurat trading session on October 21 to celebrate Diwali, marking the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2082. This one-hour session, seen as symbolic of prosperity, encompasses various segments but often experiences heightened market volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In observance of Diwali, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will conduct a special session known as 'Muhurat Trading' on Tuesday, October 21. The trading session, which is highly symbolic, will occur from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm, a time considered auspicious in the Hindu calendar.

The Muhurat Trading session signifies the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2082, a new Hindu calendar year, and is believed to bring prosperity and financial success to investors. Last year, this session took place from 6 pm to 7 pm. Analysts suggest the symbolic nature rather than the immediate profits drives investor participation.

The session will feature trading across various segments, including equity, commodity derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing. Market watchers anticipate increased volatility due to the limited trading window and the symbolic importance attached to the occasion, which sees many investors participate with high expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

