Journalists Sentenced in Absentia: Political Theatre or Justice?

A Pakistani anti-terrorism court sentenced eight journalists and social media commentators to life imprisonment in absentia. They were convicted of terrorism-related offenses connected to online support for imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The case highlights a government crackdown on dissent after May protests against Khan's brief arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 21:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, a Pakistani anti-terrorism court has sentenced eight journalists and social media commentators to life imprisonment in absentia. Their convictions relate to online activities supporting former Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently jailed, following protests on May 9, 2023.

The protests, which saw Khan's supporters targeting military installations after his brief detention, prompted the government and military to intensify scrutiny against dissenters. This crackdown has employed strict anti-terrorism laws, including military trials, to target members of Khan's party and other dissenting voices.

The court ruled that the content shared by those convicted incited fear and unrest, qualifying as terrorism under Pakistani law. Critics, however, argue the verdict lacks legal credibility and is perceived as politically motivated, particularly as many accused were not present in Pakistan during the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

