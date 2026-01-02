Journalists Sentenced in Absentia: Political Theatre or Justice?

In a significant development, a Pakistani anti-terrorism court has sentenced eight journalists and social media commentators to life imprisonment in absentia. Their convictions relate to online activities supporting former Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently jailed, following protests on May 9, 2023.

The protests, which saw Khan's supporters targeting military installations after his brief detention, prompted the government and military to intensify scrutiny against dissenters. This crackdown has employed strict anti-terrorism laws, including military trials, to target members of Khan's party and other dissenting voices.

The court ruled that the content shared by those convicted incited fear and unrest, qualifying as terrorism under Pakistani law. Critics, however, argue the verdict lacks legal credibility and is perceived as politically motivated, particularly as many accused were not present in Pakistan during the process.

