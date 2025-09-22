Left Menu

Luxury Car Loses Control: Lamborghini Crashes in Mumbai

A high-speed Lamborghini hit a divider on Mumbai's Coastal Road. The driver, Atish Shah, was unharmed. Officials suspect wet roads and possible hydroplaning caused the crash. The incident raises concerns over sports car safety in wet conditions.

Updated: 22-09-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:33 IST
  • India

A Lamborghini, known for its speed and luxury, met with an accident on Mumbai's Coastal Road, crashing into a divider, according to officials. The incident occurred on a rainy Sunday morning, with the driver, Atish Shah, emerging unscathed from the mishap.

The police have suggested that the accident might have been caused by the slippery road conditions following a heavy downpour. The possibility of hydroplaning, where a car loses traction due to water, has also been considered. A video of the incident is making rounds on social media, sparking discussions.

Authorities have called on the Regional Transport Office for a detailed examination of the vehicle. Meanwhile, Raymond Ltd Chairman Gautam Singhania expressed his concern over the recurring mishaps involving luxury cars, urging for better road and vehicle safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

