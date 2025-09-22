Left Menu

Ukrainian Railways' Struggle: Tariffs, Debt, and War

Ukrainian Railways is grappling with financial strain due to plummeting cargo volumes amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia. A proposed recovery plan includes raising freight tariffs to mitigate debt, but it faces criticism. Without approval, a state injection will be necessary to avoid default.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:35 IST
Ukrainian Railways, a state-owned transport giant, is facing severe financial challenges amid increased Russian attacks and reduced cargo volumes. CEO Oleksandr Pertsovskyi revealed plans to hike freight tariffs to manage burgeoning debts and continue operations.

The company, a cornerstone of Ukrainian transport linked to freight and passenger services, has seen its cargo traffic decrease significantly since early 2022 due to war-induced damages, including a 62% drop in coal shipments. A government-reviewed recovery plan, if unapproved, positions the company for a potential $728-million bailout from the state.

Rising operational costs juxtapose unindexable transport tariffs, igniting backlash from major clients who view the increases as untenable. With upcoming Eurobond obligations and costly infrastructure repairs looming, Pertsovskyi stresses negotiation and transparency as vital for sustaining the railway's future.

