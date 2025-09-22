Ukrainian Railways' Struggle: Tariffs, Debt, and War

Ukrainian Railways, a state-owned transport giant, is facing severe financial challenges amid increased Russian attacks and reduced cargo volumes. CEO Oleksandr Pertsovskyi revealed plans to hike freight tariffs to manage burgeoning debts and continue operations.

The company, a cornerstone of Ukrainian transport linked to freight and passenger services, has seen its cargo traffic decrease significantly since early 2022 due to war-induced damages, including a 62% drop in coal shipments. A government-reviewed recovery plan, if unapproved, positions the company for a potential $728-million bailout from the state.

Rising operational costs juxtapose unindexable transport tariffs, igniting backlash from major clients who view the increases as untenable. With upcoming Eurobond obligations and costly infrastructure repairs looming, Pertsovskyi stresses negotiation and transparency as vital for sustaining the railway's future.