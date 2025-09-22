Euro Zone Bonds Edge Up Amid Inflation Data Anticipation

Long-tenor euro zone government bond yields experienced an upward trend on Monday, as investors braced for forthcoming data on the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge and expected remarks from key policymakers during a crucial week for euro zone bond issuances.

The benchmark 10-year German bond yield held at 2.744%, while Italy's 30-year bond rate soared to 4.5320%, hitting its highest mark since September 5. Similarly, the U.S. 30-year Treasury yield saw a slight increase, reflecting market fluctuations amid anticipation that the Federal Reserve might adjust policy rates.

This week, attention is sharply focused on comments from Federal Reserve officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, and the U.S. PCE price index data, alongside significant euro zone bond sales. The market anticipates around 30 billion euros worth of bond transactions, influencing shifts toward a potential rise in euro rates and reflecting broader geopolitical and economic trends.

