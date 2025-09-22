Left Menu

Euro Zone Bonds Edge Up Amid Inflation Data Anticipation

Euro zone government bond yields increased as investors awaited important inflation data and remarks from policymakers. Germany's and Italy's long-term bond yields rose alongside the U.S. Treasury yields. The Federal Reserve's commentaries and a busy euro bond sale week will be closely followed, impacting market trends.

Long-tenor euro zone government bond yields experienced an upward trend on Monday, as investors braced for forthcoming data on the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge and expected remarks from key policymakers during a crucial week for euro zone bond issuances.

The benchmark 10-year German bond yield held at 2.744%, while Italy's 30-year bond rate soared to 4.5320%, hitting its highest mark since September 5. Similarly, the U.S. 30-year Treasury yield saw a slight increase, reflecting market fluctuations amid anticipation that the Federal Reserve might adjust policy rates.

This week, attention is sharply focused on comments from Federal Reserve officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, and the U.S. PCE price index data, alongside significant euro zone bond sales. The market anticipates around 30 billion euros worth of bond transactions, influencing shifts toward a potential rise in euro rates and reflecting broader geopolitical and economic trends.

