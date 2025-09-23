Drone Disruption: Copenhagen Airport Shutdown

Denmark's largest airport, Copenhagen Airport, experienced a complete shutdown on Monday evening after multiple large drones were sighted in the vicinity, according to local police.

In a social media post on X, authorities reported that both take-off and landing operations were suspended at 20:26 local time (18:26 GMT), with no immediate information on when activities might resume. Flight tracking service FlightRadar also confirmed the suspension, mentioning that at least 15 flights had to be redirected to other airports as a result.

The airport's spokesperson verified the halt in operations but refrained from providing additional details. This incident underscores the need for enhanced security measures to safeguard critical airspace from unauthorized drone activities.