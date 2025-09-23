Left Menu

Drone Disruption: Copenhagen Airport Shutdown

Copenhagen Airport, Denmark's largest, was closed following the sighting of 2-3 large drones. All take-offs and landings were halted, with flights diverted to alternative airports. The incident, which remains unresolved, highlights the potential risks drones pose to airspace security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 01:36 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 01:36 IST
Drone Disruption: Copenhagen Airport Shutdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Denmark's largest airport, Copenhagen Airport, experienced a complete shutdown on Monday evening after multiple large drones were sighted in the vicinity, according to local police.

In a social media post on X, authorities reported that both take-off and landing operations were suspended at 20:26 local time (18:26 GMT), with no immediate information on when activities might resume. Flight tracking service FlightRadar also confirmed the suspension, mentioning that at least 15 flights had to be redirected to other airports as a result.

The airport's spokesperson verified the halt in operations but refrained from providing additional details. This incident underscores the need for enhanced security measures to safeguard critical airspace from unauthorized drone activities.

TRENDING

1
Hong Kong Prepares for Super Typhoon Ragasa's Fury

Hong Kong Prepares for Super Typhoon Ragasa's Fury

 Global
2
Tensions Persist Despite Congo-Rwanda Peace Deal

Tensions Persist Despite Congo-Rwanda Peace Deal

 Global
3
Tri-Nation Stance: Navigating Tensions in the South China Sea

Tri-Nation Stance: Navigating Tensions in the South China Sea

 Global
4
Takaichi Advocates Potential Government Bonds to Tackle Rising Costs

Takaichi Advocates Potential Government Bonds to Tackle Rising Costs

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025