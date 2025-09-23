Left Menu

Copenhagen Airport: Navigating Drone Disruptions

Copenhagen Airport experienced a temporary closure for four hours due to drone sightings, causing delays and cancellations. The airport advised passengers to check with their airlines for updated information as operations resumed.

Updated: 23-09-2025 04:20 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Copenhagen Airport resumed operations early Tuesday following a four-hour shutdown caused by drone sightings.

The unexpected disruption led to delays and the cancellation of several departures, affecting travelers' plans.

The airport has urged passengers to stay updated on flight changes by communicating directly with their respective airlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

