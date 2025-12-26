Left Menu

Visa Delays: India's Concerns Over US H-1B Interview Cancellations

India has expressed concern to the US about the abrupt cancellation of H-1B visa interviews for many Indians due to enhanced vetting measures. The postponement of interviews has led to significant disruption for applicants and their families, with delays in returning to the US.

Updated: 26-12-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 21:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has voiced its concerns to the United States regarding the sudden cancellation of pre-scheduled H-1B visa interviews, which has affected a large number of Indian nationals.

The disruptions stem from the US's decision to implement enhanced vetting of visa applicants by scrutinizing social media posts and online profiles.

Many interviews have been postponed, impacting applicants' return to the US and causing hardships. Both countries remain in discussion to address these visa-related challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

