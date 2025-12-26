Visa Delays: India's Concerns Over US H-1B Interview Cancellations

India has voiced its concerns to the United States regarding the sudden cancellation of pre-scheduled H-1B visa interviews, which has affected a large number of Indian nationals.

The disruptions stem from the US's decision to implement enhanced vetting of visa applicants by scrutinizing social media posts and online profiles.

Many interviews have been postponed, impacting applicants' return to the US and causing hardships. Both countries remain in discussion to address these visa-related challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)